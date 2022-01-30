Jan. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

For the drive home in Beatrice: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.