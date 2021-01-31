 Skip to main content
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening in Beatrice: Generally fair. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Beatrice people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. A 22-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.

