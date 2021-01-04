Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: A few clouds overnight. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Beatrice will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.