This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Cloudy with a few showers. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, Beatrice people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Wednesday, there is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
Ice crystals are made of water molecules, which are formed by two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.
