For the drive home in Beatrice: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 2F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 4 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
Winter storm conditions are expected for parts of Nebraska today and everyone will be dealing with numbingly cold temperatures. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
The governor's office said the state declaration is required before Nebraska can request a federal disaster declaration for public assistance.
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
