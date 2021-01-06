 Skip to main content
Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening in Beatrice: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It will be a cold day in Beatrice Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

