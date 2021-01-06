This evening in Beatrice: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It will be a cold day in Beatrice Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
