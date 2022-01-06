This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Cloudy skies. Low 4F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
Winter storm conditions are expected for parts of Nebraska today and everyone will be dealing with numbingly cold temperatures. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
The governor's office said the state declaration is required before Nebraska can request a federal disaster declaration for public assistance.
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
On Sunday, Kodiak Island in southern Alaska hit 67 degrees. That's warmer than it was in Southern California that same day.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
