For the drive home in Beatrice: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Beatrice Saturday. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. 18 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
Winter storm conditions are expected for parts of Nebraska today and everyone will be dealing with numbingly cold temperatures. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
The governor's office said the state declaration is required before Nebraska can request a federal disaster declaration for public assistance.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
