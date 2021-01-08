Beatrice's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Beatrice people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
Ice crystals are made of water molecules, which are formed by two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.
