Beatrice's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 14F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . A 19-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
Winter storm conditions are expected for parts of Nebraska today and everyone will be dealing with numbingly cold temperatures. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
The governor's office said the state declaration is required before Nebraska can request a federal disaster declaration for public assistance.
