Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Beatrice tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. A 22-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

