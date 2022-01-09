For the drive home in Beatrice: A mostly clear sky. Low 17F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Beatrice tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winter storm conditions are expected for parts of Nebraska today and everyone will be dealing with numbingly cold temperatures. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4 degrees. Expect per…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 22. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Beatrice today. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 deg…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 15. 2 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Beatri…
Temperatures in Beatrice will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Beatrice residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …