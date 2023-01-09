For the drive home in Beatrice: A few clouds overnight. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow looks to make a comeback late tonight as another cold front pushes into the area. Find out how long the snow will stick around, how much will fall, and what will happen to temperatures here.
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
With temperatures continuing to drop, it's all snow coming down in Nebraska now. Find out when snow is most likely, how much more is expected, and when it will all come to an end here.
Normal temperatures for early January today, but breezy conditions will make it feel colder. Find out what the wind chills will be and when rain and snow will return to the area in our weather update.
Off and on flurries are expected today with temps a little bit colder than Tuesday. Breezy conditions will make it feel worse. See how cold it will get tonight and what's in store for Thursday here.
Staying dry today, but temps won't be as warm thanks to yesterday's cold front. How cold will it get tonight and what's in store for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day? Here's what you need to know.
Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Beatrice Thursday, with t…
🎧 Schools, restaurants and roads are closing more than ever due to coastal flooding
Cool temperatures will blanket the Beatrice area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Tod…