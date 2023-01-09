 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Beatrice

For the drive home in Beatrice: A few clouds overnight. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.

