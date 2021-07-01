For the drive home in Beatrice: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
While tornadoes are possible, high wind and hail could be a bigger threat. Several counties also are in a flash flood watch.
The Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a pe…
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 deg…
Beatrice's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. The area will see th…
- Updated
From bears taking baths to dogs swimming through the air over air conditioners, the intense heat has led animals, like their human counterparts, to find innovative ways of cooling off.
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Beatrice. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degre…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 tho…
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64…