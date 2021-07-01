Jul. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

For the drive home in Beatrice: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.