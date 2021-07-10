Jul. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers later at night. Low 62F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Beatrice will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.