This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
