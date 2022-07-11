Jul. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening's outlook for Beatrice: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.