Beatrice's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Jul. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
“We typically don’t have small supercells inside of a larger rain area,” a weather service official said. “So there were just a couple of pretty unique things about this event.”
The severe weather threat has come to an end, but the chance for showers and storms continues. See when rain is most likely in our area and how much we'll cool down in our updated forecast.
Isolated severe storms possible this evening in the western part of the state. Dry for all Wednesday, but temperatures are going up. Full details on the severe threat and heat in our weather update.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
While isolated showers and storms are in the forecast, the heat is the big story across the state today. Still hot, but a better chance of rain and possibly severe storms Tuesday. Full details here.
In many regions of the world, the pace at which fire weather conditions are increasing is accelerating faster than climate models predicted.
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temper…
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather.
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings…