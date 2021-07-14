Jul. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Beatrice folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.