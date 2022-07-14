Jul. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

For the drive home in Beatrice: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Beatrice area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 97. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 74 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.