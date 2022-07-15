Jul. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

For the drive home in Beatrice: A few clouds from time to time. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
