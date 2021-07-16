Beatrice's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Beatrice area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
