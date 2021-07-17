 Skip to main content
Jul. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening in Beatrice: Mostly clear in the evening then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice Sunday. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

