Jul. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south.