For the drive home in Beatrice: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
The Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 tho…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. It should be a…
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
Beatrice's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Beat…
The Beatrice area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. M…
This evening in Beatrice: A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day tom…
The Beatrice area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We…
This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Beatrice area can expect …