This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Clear. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
