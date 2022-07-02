Beatrice's evening forecast: Variable clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice Sunday. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 76 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
