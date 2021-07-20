For the drive home in Beatrice: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Jul. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Today's conditions a…
The Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions…
The Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 tho…
For the drive home in Beatrice: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is pos…
This evening in Beatrice: Mostly clear in the evening then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 67F. Winds …
This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Clear. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy …
This evening in Beatrice: A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day tom…
Beatrice's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Beat…
The Beatrice area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though…
The Beatrice area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We…