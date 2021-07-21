Jul. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 90.17. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.