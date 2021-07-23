Beatrice's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 97.76. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
