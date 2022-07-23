Beatrice's evening forecast: Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms early. Clouds lingering later. Low 72F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Beatrice area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
