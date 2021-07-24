This evening in Beatrice: Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 94.43. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
