This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Folks in the Beatrice area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
