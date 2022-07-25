For the drive home in Beatrice: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 20% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
