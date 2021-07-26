Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 96. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Today's conditions a…
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 tho…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it wi…
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 97. Today has the makings…
The Beatrice area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it …
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.
The Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions…