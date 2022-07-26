Jul. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening in Beatrice: Mostly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Beatrice area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.