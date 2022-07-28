Jul. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.