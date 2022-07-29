This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
