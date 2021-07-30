Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice Saturday. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
