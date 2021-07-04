This evening in Beatrice: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 93.82. A 69-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, th…
The Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a pe…
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
While tornadoes are possible, high wind and hail could be a bigger threat. Several counties also are in a flash flood watch.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 deg…
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 …
- Updated
From bears taking baths to dogs swimming through the air over air conditioners, the intense heat has led animals, like their human counterparts, to find innovative ways of cooling off.
For the drive home in Beatrice: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a wa…
- Updated
Watch the Asian elephants at the Oregon Zoo play in the pool to beat a massive heatwave hitting the Northwest.
The Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the…