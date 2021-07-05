This evening's outlook for Beatrice: A mostly clear sky. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 92.78. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
