For the drive home in Beatrice: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 70-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Jul. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front has temporarily stalled out in Nebraska. When it starts moving again though, showers and storms look likely and a few could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
Watch now: Rain chances sticking around. Here's what to expect for Fourth of July weekend across Nebraska
Not only are we going to be dealing with rain Friday, but the chance is sticking around through the Fourth of July. Find out when rain is most likely in our area in our full holiday weekend forecast.
While isolated showers and storms are in the forecast, the heat is the big story across the state today. Still hot, but a better chance of rain and possibly severe storms Tuesday. Full details here.
Watch now: Hot and windy Wednesday with a chance of severe storms and brush fires in western Nebraska
Hot and windy today, but not much humidity, especially across western Nebraska. This could cause brush fires before storms move in during the afternoon and evening. Here's the latest information.
As a cold front works across the state, showers and storms look likely and some could be severe. The latest on the timing and threats and a look ahead at Saturday and Sunday in our updated forecast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 75 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds NW at 5 t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 98. Expect a dr…
This evening in Beatrice: Generally fair. Low near 70F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice Thursday. Tempe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but als…