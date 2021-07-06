Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
