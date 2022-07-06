Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice Thursday. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
