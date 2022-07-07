Jul. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice Friday. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.