This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice Friday. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Jul. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Rain chances sticking around. Here's what to expect for Fourth of July weekend across Nebraska
Not only are we going to be dealing with rain Friday, but the chance is sticking around through the Fourth of July. Find out when rain is most likely in our area in our full holiday weekend forecast.
While isolated showers and storms are in the forecast, the heat is the big story across the state today. Still hot, but a better chance of rain and possibly severe storms Tuesday. Full details here.
“We typically don’t have small supercells inside of a larger rain area,” a weather service official said. “So there were just a couple of pretty unique things about this event.”
A cold front has temporarily stalled out in Nebraska. When it starts moving again though, showers and storms look likely and a few could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 75 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds.…
This evening's outlook for Beatrice: A few clouds from time to time. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorr…
Beatrice's evening forecast: Variable clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rai…
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds NW at 5 t…