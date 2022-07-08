Jul. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

For the drive home in Beatrice: Mainly clear. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Beatrice area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
