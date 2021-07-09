Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 67F. SSE winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Tomorrow's temperature in Beatrice will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Jul. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
While tornadoes are possible, high wind and hail could be a bigger threat. Several counties also are in a flash flood watch.