This evening in Beatrice: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 71-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Jul. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
“We typically don’t have small supercells inside of a larger rain area,” a weather service official said. “So there were just a couple of pretty unique things about this event.”
While isolated showers and storms are in the forecast, the heat is the big story across the state today. Still hot, but a better chance of rain and possibly severe storms Tuesday. Full details here.
Watch now: Rain chances sticking around. Here's what to expect for Fourth of July weekend across Nebraska
Not only are we going to be dealing with rain Friday, but the chance is sticking around through the Fourth of July. Find out when rain is most likely in our area in our full holiday weekend forecast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 75 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds.…
This evening's outlook for Beatrice: A few clouds from time to time. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorr…
In many regions of the world, the pace at which fire weather conditions are increasing is accelerating faster than climate models predicted.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecas…
This evening in Beatrice: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around…
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will…