Jun. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Beatrice. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.

