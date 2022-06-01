Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Mostly clear skies. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Beatrice folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
